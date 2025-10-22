IBM: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ARMONK, N.Y. (AP) — ARMONK, N.Y. (AP) — International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of…

ARMONK, N.Y. (AP) — ARMONK, N.Y. (AP) — International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.74 billion.

The Armonk, New York-based company said it had net income of $1.84 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and pretax expenses, came to $2.65 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.44 per share.

The technology and consulting company posted revenue of $16.33 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.1 billion.

