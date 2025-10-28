IBC Advanced Alloys: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IAALF) on Monday reported a loss of $81,000…

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IAALF) on Monday reported a loss of $81,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Franklin, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The maker of rare metal-based alloys posted revenue of $4.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $3.4 million, or 3 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $17.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IAALF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IAALF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.