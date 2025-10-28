Huron Consulting: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $30.4 million. The…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $30.4 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.71 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.10 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.86 per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $441.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $432.4 million, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $420 million.

Huron Consulting expects full-year earnings to be $7.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion.

