Huntington Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $629 million.…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $629 million.

The bank, based in Columbus, Ohio, said it had earnings of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 40 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The regional bank holding company posted revenue of $3.23 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $2.15 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.06 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBAN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.