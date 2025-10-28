Hubbell: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $255.5 million. The…

The Shelton, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $4.77 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $5.17 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.99 per share.

The electrical products manufacturer posted revenue of $1.5 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.53 billion.

Hubbell expects full-year earnings in the range of $18.10 to $18.30 per share.

