Hub Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $28.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 49 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The transportation management company posted revenue of $934.5 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $929.1 million.

Hub Group expects full-year earnings to be $1.80 to $1.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.6 billion to $3.7 billion.

