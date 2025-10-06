How to Prepare Your Child for a Hospital Stay

When my son was a year and a half, he got a cold and began having difficulty breathing. After taking…

When my son was a year and a half, he got a cold and began having difficulty breathing. After taking him to the emergency room, my husband and I learned he would need to spend an overnight, perhaps a few days, in the hospital to receive breathing treatments.

We weren’t prepared for our child’s hospital stay, didn’t know what to expect and weren’t sure how to explain it to him at his young age.

Seeing our child uncomfortable during treatments and getting poked with needles was difficult.

Even worse, he got scared every time a nurse or doctor came into the room, which continued during doctor’s appointments after he’d been discharged.

Luckily, his fear of doctors passed. Still, how could we have been more prepared to help him (and ourselves) cope during the hospital experience?

“Think of preparing for your child’s hospital stay like getting ready for the first day of school,” says Katie Taylor, certified child life specialist and host of the “Child Life on Call” podcast. ” You can read children’s books about the hospital, look at pictures online and talk together about what to expect. Help your child understand what they’ll see, who they might meet and what comforting items they can bring with them. Most importantly, reassure your child that you’ll be there together.”

Using age-appropriate strategies and honest communication, you can help your child better understand what their hospital stay will be like.

This can help them not only have a more positive hospital stay, but also affect their beliefs about future medical experiences and aid in recovery and healing.

Meetings with child life specialists can help you during the process. We asked a few of them for their advice on preparing your child for a hospital stay.

How to Talk to Your Child About What to Expect

When your child is sick, finding a pediatric hospital is one challenge. The U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals rankings, which evaluates hospitals across 11 specialties, can help you find the best pediatric facilities around the country to make that decision-making process easier.

However, once your child gets to the hospital, that overnight stay can be an intimidating and overwhelming for children, especially when they don’t know what’s going to happen or what’s going on. Taking the time to talk to them openly about what to expect can ease their fears, helping them feel more secure and supported before you enter the hospital.

“Hospitals are often unfamiliar places, and with uncertainty, often comes fear,” says Mel Schemer, a certified child life specialist at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. “Validation of children’s feelings, paired with reassurance that you will be with them for support and that they will be safe will help them feel more comfortable going into this experience.”

And while you may be tempted to sugar-coat the negative aspects of being in the hospital, it’s important not to.

“It is best to approach this conversation with empathy, honesty and reassurance,” Schemer says. “Give your child an opportunity to ask questions and to answer them in an age-appropriate and honest way.”

1. Find out what they (and you) already think about hospitals

First, examine your own feelings, concerns and fears about hospitals.

“By identifying your own stressors and developing positive coping tools, you will be much better prepared to support your child’s unique responses to their upcoming hospital stay,” says Mary Rumple, a certified child life specialist at University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.

Ask your child how they feel about doctors and hospitals to get a “baseline understanding” of what they know, Schemer says. Then, clear up any misconceptions they have.

2. Break the news age-appropriately

Make sure you understand the procedure they’re undergoing, and use clear and concise language to explain it to your child.

Toddlers. Very young children can understand what will happen when put into simple terms.

“You may explain, ‘We are going to stay at the hospital so the doctors can help your (body part) feel better,'” Schemer says.

Toy medical instruments, bandages and other safe items can make them more familiar.

“Allowing toddlers to explore items they may see at the hospital can desensitize them to what could be scary or unfamiliar equipment,” Rumple says.

Preschoolers. Along with a simple verbal explanation, incorporate pictures for a visual aid.

Play is how children learn at this age, so role-playing as a doctor and patient can help them understand as well, Rumple says.

School-age. Older kids understand more, so allow them to be curious and ask questions.

“School age children can gain a great sense of control when provided with age-appropriate information,” Rumple says.

If you don’t know an answer, don’t fake it.

“It’s OK to say, ‘That is a good question. I’m not sure, but we can talk to your doctor and find out,'” Schemer says.

Adolescents and teens. Include them in discussions from the very beginning as they learn to self-advocate, so nothing should come as a shock.

“Ask your teen how you can help them through their hospital stay,” Rumple says.

3. Allow them to express their feelings

Your child may not have a great reaction to having to stay in the hospital. They may be scared, get upset or cry — and that’s OK.

“Listen to what they are expressing and remain calm, then validate their feelings, for example, ‘It’s OK to feel scared or worried. It’s OK to cry when we feel this way,'” Rumple says.

For young children, medical play can help them express and work through their feelings.

“This gives them a chance to process their experience,” says Jane Dudley, an advanced child life specialist at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

4. Don’t tell them what to feel or do

Let your child feel how they feel, even if it’s hard to see them upset.

“Avoid telling your child what not to be, for example, ‘Don’t be scared. Don’t worry. Don’t cry,'” Rumple says. “And avoid telling your child what to be, for example, ‘You’re OK. You’re fine. Be calm.'”

Expressing their feelings can help kids process fear and anticipation.

“Crying is coping! As long as they are safe, encourage your child to process their emotions however they want,” Dudley says.

5. Be honest about pain

Just as you helped your child process emotional pain, you can help them through physical pain to help them recover from surgery, as well.

“Tell them, ‘The doctor shared that some kids feel pain after surgery; all kids are different, though,” Dudley says. “‘If you do feel pain, then we will figure out ways to make the pain better. Your doctor and nurses are all working very hard to make sure your body is not in pain.'”

Also, decide when to share the unpleasant aspects of their hospital stay.

“Some children cope best when they have a lot of information in advance, and some children cope best with information just prior to what will happen next,” Rumple says.

Most importantly, tell them the truth about pain to maintain trust.

“Don’t tell your child something won’t hurt if you know it will,” Rumple says.

6. Use all their senses

If you’ve ever been in the hospital, you probably have sensory memories, such as the beeping of machines, the bright lights of the operating room or the smell of an alcohol wipe before a needle’s prick.

Kids can also benefit from knowing what they will see, hear, smell, feel and taste.

“Children learn best when you prepare them for a sensory experience,” Dudley says.

7. Reassure them you will be there

Being present with your child is the most important way they will cope.

“Separation from their trusted adults can be very scary,” Rumple says. “Let your child know you will be with them and will help them with their feelings.”

Know What to Pack for Your Child’s Hospital Stay

Items from home can bring comfort and help children cope with stress.

In addition, personal items provide a sense of normalcy and familiarity, acting as a distraction and allowing them to express their feelings through play.

Allowing them to choose what they bring can help give them a sense of control during this uncertain process, so let them pick.

“Focus on aspects that are within their control, such as packing their favorite toys, pajamas or activities from home,” Dudley says.

For babies and toddlers

— Pacifier

— Lovey, special blanket or stuffed animal

— Wipes, diapers, bottle and formula if needed (the hospital may provide these)

— Sippy cup

For school-aged kids and older

— Favorite blanket and/or pillow

— Pajamas and loose-fitting clothing

— Toothbrush and toothpaste flavor they like

— Hair items

— Robe and/or slippers

— Coloring/activity/puzzle books

— Favorite toy

— Tablet/device and headphones

— Books and magazines

— Art supplies

— Pictures for decoration

“Research shows that when children are prepared for medical experiences, they feel less anxiety and more control,” Taylor says. “Simple steps — like reading books, talking about what to expect and bringing comforting items — can make a big difference for kids and parents.”

Partner With the Pediatric Care Team

The hospital staff wants to make your child’s stay as comfortable as possible.

1. Talk to a child life specialist

The hospital’s child life specialists help children and their families cope with medical experiences, so take advantage of their services.

“They can assess your child’s needs and provide individualized care to increase your child’s comfort,” Rumple says.

They also provide coaching for caregivers on how to be a calm, supportive presence.

This may be especially important if your hospital stay was unplanned, such as after an injury or acute illness, like my son’s.

“Unexpected hospital admissions can be difficult for caregivers and children to cope with, as there is often minimal preparation,” Schemer says. “Certified child life specialists can talk with your child and family about what to expect next.”

2. Ask about special hospital programs and materials for kids

The hospital may offer programs for pediatric patients, such as music, art or pet therapy, as well as a play space or family center.

“These would be fun for your child to visit during their stay,” Rumple says.

The hospital may also have preparation materials you can use to talk with your kids, including picture books and videos.

3. Communicate with your child’s medical team

Make sure all your and your child’s questions are answered about what will happen during treatments.

“This information will help prepare your child and get a support plan in place,” Schemer says.

Creating a “comfort plan” with your child and the medical team can help your child cope during painful or stressful procedures.

“Coping plans create a safe and secure environment,” Dudley says.

The plan might include:

— Hugging you or a stuffed animal

— Using stress balls or fidgets

— Squeezing your hand

— Taking deep breaths

— Relaxing their muscles

— Using warm or cold compresses

— Taking their mind off it by playing a game or watching a video

Throughout the hospital stay, keep attuned to your child’s needs and communicate them to the team.

“You are the expert on your child’s coping and learning styles, strengths and triggers, so you can advocate for them,” Dudley says. “Information about your child will allow the care team to develop a rapport with you and your family, in hopes to instill trust as well as a positive hospital experience.”

4. Talk to your child about their care team

Conversely, make sure your child knows the doctors and nurses are there to help, not hurt, them.

“Tell your child that all the workers at the hospital are helpers,” Rumple says. “Explain that their job is to help our bodies work and feel better, and that your child will have helpers that care about them very much.”

Also, encourage your child to share their concerns and feelings directly with the doctors and nurses.

[Read: What to Do If Your Child Is Diagnosed With a Rare Disease.]

Provide Your Child With Comfort and Emotional Support

Knowing both you and the care team have their back will help your child feel emotionally supported.

Other strategies include:

1. Let them share their feelings

Make sure they know they can tell you anything about anything they’re going through.

“Encourage them to share their concerns and feelings with you at any time,” Rumple says. “Help them to label their feelings, for example, sad, scared or angry.”

Also, help them identify comforting activities, such as:

— Coloring

— Playing with toys

— Listening to music

— Writing in a journal

— Talking with family or friends

Babies and toddlers often express themselves through behaviors rather than words, such as crying, irritability, changes in eating and sleeping patterns, or separation anxiety.

“Infants and toddlers can be soothed through positive physical touch,” Dudley says.

2. Give choices

In the hospital, children will likely have to do many things they don’t want to.

“Kids lose a lot of control and opportunity to make independent choices while in the hospital,” Rumple says. “Finding ways to give them choices in even small ways can make a big difference.”

For example, ask your child:

— If they want to drink their medicine from a cup or a syringe

— If they want to take the pink or the purple medicine first

— If they want to play a game or watch a movie

— If they would like their door/curtain open or closed, or lights on or off

— Who they would like in the room during treatments

“Choices can empower children to take part in their medical journey,” Dudley says.

3. Create structure and routine

Mimic their regular schedule or create a new one so your child knows what to expect.

“Maintaining as much structure as possible will help children feel more secure,” Rumple says. “Use pictures for younger children so they can visualize their day.”

A schedule may include:

— A morning routine of breakfast and teeth brushing

— When they take medications

— When their treatments will be

— When meals are

— Time for rest, play and screen time

— Time outside the hospital room to go for a walk or to the play space

4. Take care of yourself

The hospital experience is likely to be stressful for both you and your child.

In addition to attending to your basic needs of food and rest, try to:

— Maintain social connections. Have phone calls with supportive family and friends, or chat with other parents in the hospital. This can significantly alleviate feelings of isolation.

— Take moments for yourself. Switch off with your partner, or have a friend or family member sit with your child while you take a break to go for a walk, get a snack or some fresh air to help you recharge, allowing you to continue providing support to your child.

— Bring your own comfort items. Your blanket or slippers can help you feel more at home, and activities, such as a book, crafts or your device can be relaxing. Consider trying an activity you haven’t done before or wouldn’t typically take time to do, such as adult coloring, word puzzles or journaling.

— Talk about your feelings. The hospital likely has support staff for caregivers, such as a social worker or chaplain, for you to talk with.

Bottom Line

Your child’s hospital stay can be stressful, but a bit of preparation and communication can help it go more smoothly.

“Letting your child know you are alongside them in this journey will bring trust, comfort and connection during this experience,” Dudley says.

Update 10/07/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.