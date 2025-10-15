Need to Change Your Name With the Credit Card Company? The Steps For Every Major Issuer

Whether you’ve recently gotten married or you prefer to identify with a name of your choosing, changing your legal name…

Whether you’ve recently gotten married or you prefer to identify with a name of your choosing, changing your legal name is an important task when considering your financial future. In addition to requesting a change of legal documents, such as your Social Security card and driver’s license, you will want to update the name on your credit cards.

Can You Put a Different Name on Your Credit Card?

Updating your credit card accounts with your new name requires proof that your name was legally changed. This may be in the form of a reissued Social Security card that reflects your new name, for example.

It can be hard, however, to find time to request a name change across all of your financial institutions and card issuers. If you’re unable to change your name right away, you might choose to use credit cards with your previous name on them. For day-to-day transactions, these credit cards are still functional as long as they’re not expired.

It’s a good idea to carry a valid and unexpired form of government-issued ID with a name that matches your card, if you’re asked for identification.

“Leaving your old name on your credit card may not have any negative effects,” says Leslie Tayne, a debt resolution attorney and founder of the Tayne Law Group in New York. “But it could result in some confusion on your credit report, particularly if you’ve changed your name in some places and not others.”

Changing Your Name With Your Credit Card Issuer

The step-by-step process of changing your last name or full name and the timeline to complete it can vary by card issuer. You may need to provide specific documentation that confirms you’ve changed your name. Here’s how to request a name change with some of the biggest card issuers.

American Express

For any changes to your name, fill out a ‘Name Change Authorization’ form through your online account. Just click the ‘Edit’ button next to your name to bring up the form. You’ll need to attach a copy of your state issued identification card, driver’s ilcense or U.S. Passport reflecting your new name, then AmEx will automatically send you a new card once it has processed your request.

Bank of America

To request a name change with Bank of America, you’ll need to visit a banking location. Bring your updated government-issued photo ID and a copy of a supporting document, depending on the reason for your name change. Documents might include a birth or marriage certificate or a state-issued driver’s license.

If you are a co-owner or authorized user on the account, the account owner must accompany you to a branch to update your name. If you don’t live near a Bank of America branch, you can get help with your name change by phone. Contact customer service at 800-432-1000.

Capital One

You can visit a Capital One branch or call 877-383-4802. You’ll need to provide documentation of your new name, such as a copy of your driver’s license, marriage certificate or divorce decree, Social Security card, or other legal name change document.

Chase

Call customer service at the number on the back of your card or visit a Chase bank branch to change the name on your credit card. You can’t request a name change at chase.com or on Chase’s mobile app, but you can send secure messages to provide documents after speaking with a customer service representative.

If you call the bank, a representative will send to your address on file a legal name change form to complete, sign and date. Return the form, which includes instructions, with the required documents either by mail or secure message online. Mail to Chase Card Services, P.O. Box 15298, Wilmington, DE 19850-5298.

Provide a copy of these documents:

— Completed IRS W-9 form with your signature and date

— Driver’s license or other government-issued ID

— Social Security card

— Court order or other legal documentation

Citi

The process will depend on the type of name change you want. For guidance on your situation, including document requirements, call the number on the back of your credit card.

Discover

Contact Discover at 800-347-2683 for assistance with changing the name on your card. You can also send a secure message to a customer service representative for help online.

USAA

Call 800-531-8722 or chat online with USAA to begin the process of updating the name on your account and requesting a new card.

Wells Fargo

For a name change on a Wells Fargo credit card, call the customer service number found on the back of your card and a letter can be sent with documentation requirements.

If you don’t want to wait for the Legal Name Change form to be mailed, the request can be submitted to Service Operations by fax or mail. The request must include the name on the account, the account number, and a copy of one of the following documents:

— Marriage certificate

— Passport

— Social security card

— State driver’s license

You can fax the form to 866-932-9863 or mail it to Wells Fargo Card Services at P.O. Box 9187, Minneapolis, MN 55480-9187.

Confirming Your Name Change

Once you’ve completed each card issuer’s name change request process, make sure to double-check your accounts and credit reports for accuracy.

“A misspelled name on a credit report could simply be caused by a typo, or it may indicate something more serious,” says Brittney Castro, certified financial planner. “Seeing your name spelled wrong could be a sign that someone has stolen your identity or that your records were potentially mixed up with someone else’s.”

Castro also cautions that letting misspelled names go uncorrected may cause future creditors to question whether you’re deliberately using alternate names.

To verify whether your new name is being reported correctly, request a free copy of your credit report at AnnualCreditReport.com. If you spot an error with your name, reach out to your card issuer immediately. Changing your name with all of your credit card issuers can feel like a tedious process, but it’s the best way to keep your financial history accurate.

How Changing Your Last Name Affects Your Credit

A common myth is that changing your last name cuts you loose from your credit history and debt. Although your name is a part of your identity, it is not the only factor linked to your credit.

Your credit report, including the details it divulges, is tied to many identifiers, such as your Social Security number, birthdate and past addresses. When your creditors update the credit bureaus, your report will automatically reflect your new name as your primary name.

“Giving other identifiers should generally be enough to figure out who you are and link you to your credit,” Tayne says. “But if you’ve changed both your first and last name, the creditor may not have enough information to identify you.”

Keep in mind, however, that your credit record doesn’t disappear. To avoid confusion the next time you apply for a credit card and to help your creditors send accurate updates to the credit bureaus, keep your card issuers in the loop.

Update 10/16/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.