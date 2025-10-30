How the Government Shutdown Affects Medicare

Medicare and the government shutdown The U.S. government shutdown, which started on October 1, has halted many federal services, leaving…

Medicare and the government shutdown

The U.S. government shutdown, which started on October 1, has halted many federal services, leaving millions of Medicare beneficiaries wondering how this will affect their health care benefits and coverage in 2026.

The good news: Your benefits will continue. However, telehealth services have changed, and some administrative services could slow down.

You may notice longer wait times for customer service or delays in paperwork, but not in your actual care.

Here are a few frequently asked questions about how the shutdown will impact Medicare.

1. Will Medicare still operate during a government shutdown?

Yes. Medicare is considered a mandatory federal program, meaning its funding doesn’t rely on the annual budget process that causes most shutdowns. That means core benefits — including hospital care (Part A), doctor visits (Part B) and prescription drugs (Part D) — continue uninterrupted. However, some administrative services could slow down if federal workers are furloughed.

Medicaid, which is state-administered, should also keep running, but coordination between programs might take longer during a federal shutdown.

2. Could my doctor visits, hospital care or prescriptions be affected?

For most people, care will continue as usual. Doctors, hospitals and pharmacies will still be paid through existing Medicare funding streams. But if the shutdown drags on, some claims processing or paperwork could take longer than normal. Beneficiaries might notice minor delays in customer support rather than actual care disruptions.

What has definitely been affected is telehealth services offered to Medicare beneficiaries, which ended on October 1. This means that telehealth services are only covered for people living in rural areas who receive those services in an office or medical facility, as well as those being treated for mental health or substance use disorders.

3. Will there be any delays in getting help from Medicare — like customer service or claims?

Possibly. While essential staff remain on duty, call centers and administrative offices often operate with fewer employees during a shutdown. That could mean longer wait times when calling 1-800-MEDICARE or delays in replacing lost Medicare cards, processing appeals or updating personal information.

4. Does a shutdown affect Medicare Advantage or Part D plans differently from original Medicare?

Medicare Advantage and Part D drug plans are run by private insurers that contract with the federal government. These companies have their own staff and systems, so beneficiaries should continue to get care and prescriptions as usual. However, they still rely on some government oversight, so communication between insurers and federal agencies could temporarily slow down.

5. Will this change anything about the current Medicare open enrollment period?

No. The annual open enrollment period (October 15 to December 7) will continue. Beneficiaries can compare plans, switch coverage and enroll online at Medicare.gov or call a local independent Medicare agent. The federal Medicare website should remain operational, but customer service response times may vary if staffing is reduced.

6. If the government shutdown continues for weeks, what could happen next?

Even though Medicare benefits remain unaffected, federal staff who handle payments to providers, data systems and appeals may face backlogs if the government shutdown continues.

Over time, that could translate into slower service and delayed updates to regulations or reimbursements.

7. What can Medicare beneficiaries do right now to protect their coverage and stay informed?

— Keep copies of your Medicare card and recent correspondence from your plan.

— To review coverage details and ensure contact information is up to date, log into your Medicare account or contact your local independent Medicare agent.

— For questions, you can still call 1-800-MEDICARE, but expect potential delays.

— If you have urgent concerns about coverage or prescriptions, contact your health plan directly or your independent Medicare agent. Private insurers often have their own helplines that remain fully staffed.

More from U.S. News

Is It Safe to Take the COVID-19 Vaccine and the Flu Shot at the Same Time?

Medications That Increase Fall Risk in Older Adults

School Shootings: How to Protect Kids’ and Parents’ Mental Health

How the Government Shutdown Affects Medicare originally appeared on usnews.com