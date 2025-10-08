How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 10/8/2025

Wall Street’s pause from its record-breaking rally didn’t last long. The S&P 500 climbed 0.6% on Wednesday, a day after…

Wall Street’s pause from its record-breaking rally didn’t last long.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.6% on Wednesday, a day after snapping a seven-day winning streak, and set its latest all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down by 1 point, while the Nasdaq composite rose 1.1% to its own record.

Stocks benefiting from the artificial-intelligence boom continued to pull the market higher following a nearly relentless rise since April. Gold continued its stellar year and pushed further past $4,000 per ounce.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 39.13 points, or 0.6%, to 6,753.72.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.20 points, or less than 0.1%, to 46,601.78.

The Nasdaq composite rose 255.02 points, or 1.1%, to 23,043.38.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 25.57 points, or 1%, to 2,483.99.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 37.93 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is down 156.50 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 262.87 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 7.81 points, or 0.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 872.09 points, or 14.8%.

The Dow is up 4,057.56 points, or 9.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,732.58 points, or 19.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 253.83 points, or 11.4%.

