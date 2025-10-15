How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 10/15/2025

Most U.S. stocks rose following another topsy-turvy day on Wall Street. The S&P 500 added 0.4% Wednesday, but only after…

Most U.S. stocks rose following another topsy-turvy day on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 added 0.4% Wednesday, but only after jumping toward one of its biggest gains since the summer, erasing it all and then climbing back. The Nasdaq composite climbed 0.7%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged the market after edging down by less than 0.1%.

Trading has been erratic since the end of last week, when President Donald Trump shattered Wall Street’s calm by threatening higher tariffs on China.

Technology and bank stocks helped lead the way Wednesday.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 26.75 points, or 0.4%, to 6,671.06.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 17.15 points, or less than 0.1%, to 46,253.31.

The Nasdaq composite rose 148.38 points, or 0.7%, to 22,670.08.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 24.26 points, or 1%, to 2,519.75.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 118.55 points, or 1.8%.

The Dow is up 773.71 points, or 1.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 465.65 points, or 2.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 125.16 points, or 5.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 789.43 points, or 13.4%.

The Dow is up 3,709.09 points, or 8.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,359.29 points, or 17.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 289.60 points, or 13%.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.