How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 10/1/2025

U.S. stocks rose to more records as Wall Street still doesn’t seem to care much about the latest shutdown of…

U.S. stocks rose to more records as Wall Street still doesn’t seem to care much about the latest shutdown of the U.S. government.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.3% Wednesday and topped its all-time high set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1% to its record set the day before, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.4%.

Treasury yields sank in the bond market after a report from ADP Research suggested that hiring outside the government may have been much weaker last month than economists expected. A report on U.S. manufacturing was also weaker than expected.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 22.74 points, or 0.3%, to 6,711.20.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 43.21 points, or 0.1%, to 46,441.10.

The Nasdaq composite rose 95.15 points, or 0.4%, to 22,755.16.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 5.87 points, or 0.2%, to 2,442.35.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 67.50 points, or 1%.

The Dow is up 193.81 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 271.09 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 8.03 points, or 0.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 829.57 points, or 14.1%.

The Dow is up 3,896.88 points, or 9.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,444.36 points, or 17.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 212.19 points, or 9.5%.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.