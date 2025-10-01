How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 10/1/2025

U.S. stocks rose to more records as Wall Street still doesn’t seem to care much about the latest shutdown of the U.S. government.
The S&P 500 climbed 0.3% Wednesday and topped its all-time high set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1% to its record set the day before, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.4%.
Treasury yields sank in the bond market after a report from ADP Research suggested that hiring outside the government may have been much weaker last month than economists expected. A report on U.S. manufacturing was also weaker than expected.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 22.74 points, or 0.3%, to 6,711.20.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 43.21 points, or 0.1%, to 46,441.10.
The Nasdaq composite rose 95.15 points, or 0.4%, to 22,755.16.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 5.87 points, or 0.2%, to 2,442.35.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 67.50 points, or 1%.
The Dow is up 193.81 points, or 0.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 271.09 points, or 1.2%.
The Russell 2000 is up 8.03 points, or 0.3%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 829.57 points, or 14.1%.
The Dow is up 3,896.88 points, or 9.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 3,444.36 points, or 17.8%.
The Russell 2000 is up 212.19 points, or 9.5%.
