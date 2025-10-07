How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 10/7/2025

Wall Street’s record-breaking rally is running out of momentum. The S&P 500 dipped 0.4% Tuesday from its latest all-time high…

The S&P 500 dipped 0.4% Tuesday from its latest all-time high and broke a seven-day winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.7%.

Drops for Tesla and Oracle helped weigh on the market. They offset gains for several stocks benefiting from the continued boom in artificial-intelligence technology.

Gold climbed and topped $4,000 per ounce to continue its stellar year amid worries about politics and the potential for high inflation in the future.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 25.69 points, or 0.4%, to 6,714.59.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 91.99 points, or 0.2%, to 46,602.98.

The Nasdaq composite fell 153.30 points, or 0.7%, to 22,788.36.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 27.93 points, or 1.1%, to 2,458.42.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 1.20 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Dow is down 155.30 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 7.86 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 17.75 points, or 0.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 832.96 points, or 14.2%.

The Dow is up 4,058.76 points, or 9.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,477.57 points, or 18%.

The Russell 2000 is up 228.27 points, or 10.2%.

