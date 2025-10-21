How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 10/21/2025

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record. It rose 218 points, or 0.5%, on Tuesday and topped its prior all-time high, which was set early this month.
The S&P 500 index, which is much more important on Wall Street and dictates the performance of many more 401(k) accounts, was essentially flat and finished 0.3% below its own record.
Strong earnings reports from 3M, Coca-Cola and others helped drive the gains. But some Big Tech stocks faltered and pulled the Nasdaq composite down 0.2%.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 rose 0.22 points, less than 0.1%, to 6,735.35.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 218.16 points, or 0.5%, to 46,924.74.
The Nasdaq composite fell 36.88 points, or 0.2%, to 22,953.67.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 12.22 points, or 0.5%, to 2,487.69.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 71.34 points, or 1.1%.
The Dow is up 734.13 points, or 1.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 273.69 points, or 1.2%.
The Russell 2000 is up 35.51 points, or 1.4%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 853.72 points, or 14.5%.
The Dow is up 4,380.52 points, or 10.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 3,642.87 points, or 18.9%.
The Russell 2000 is up 257.53 points, or 11.5%.
