How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 10/14/2025

U.S. indexes bounced between gains and losses and wound up mixed on Wall Street as trade tensions continued to simmer between Washington and Beijing.

The S&P 500 gave up an afternoon gain and closed 0.2% lower Tuesday. The index was weighed down by drops in several tech heavyweights including Nvidia and Broadcom even as most stocks rose.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 0.8%.

China says it’s banning dealings by Chinese companies with five subsidiaries of South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean, swiping at President Donald Trump’s efforts to rebuild the industry in America.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 10.41 points, or 0.2%, to 6,644.31.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 202.88 points, or 0.4%, to 46,270.46.

The Nasdaq composite fell 172.91 points, or 0.8%, to 22,521.70.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 34.08 points, or 1.4%, to 2,495.50.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 91.80 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is up 790.86 points, or 1.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 317.27 points, or 1.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 100.90 points, or 4.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 762.68 points, or 13%.

The Dow is up 3,726.24 points, or 8.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,210.91 points, or 16.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 265.34 points, or 11.9%.

