How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 10/9/2025

The feverish rally on Wall Street is taking a break. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% Thursday from its latest all-time…

The feverish rally on Wall Street is taking a break.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% Thursday from its latest all-time high for just its second loss in the last 10 days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 243 points, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1%.

A sharp fall for Dell Technologies helped offset strength for Delta Air Lines, which delivered a stronger profit for the summer than analysts expected. But Dell and stocks broadly are still up comfortably for the week. The price of gold fell back below $4,000 per ounce following its stellar run this year.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 18.61 points, or 0.3%, to 6,735.11.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 243.36 points, or 0.5%, to 46,358.42.

The Nasdaq composite fell 18.75 points, or 0.1%, to 23,024.63.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 15.14 points, or 0.6%, to 2,468.85.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 19.32 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 399.86 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 244.12 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 7.33 points, or 0.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 853.48 points, or 14.5%.

The Dow is up 3,814.20 points, or 9%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,713.83 points, or 19.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 238.69 points, or 10.7%.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.