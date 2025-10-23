How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 10/23/2025

U.S. stocks rose to the cusp of their records. The S&P 500 climbed 0.6% Thursday and is just 0.2% below…

The S&P 500 climbed 0.6% Thursday and is just 0.2% below its all-time high set earlier this month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3% and was slightly below its own record. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.9%.

Oil and gas stocks led the way as oil prices jumped more than 5%. President Donald Trump announced new sanctions on Russia’s crude industry. Strong earnings reports from several big U.S. companies also lifted the market, including from Dow and Las Vegas Sands.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 39.04 points, or 0.6%, to 6,738.44.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 144.20 points, or 0.3%, to 46,734.61.

The Nasdaq composite rose 201.40 points, or 0.9%, to 22,941.80.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 31.10 points, or 1.3%, to 2,482.66.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 74.43 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is up 544.00 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 261.82 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 30.48 points, or 1.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 856.81 points, or 14.6%.

The Dow is up 4,190.39 points, or 9.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,631.01 points, or 18.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 252.50 points, or 11.3%.

