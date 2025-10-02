How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 10/2/2025

U.S. stocks edged up to more records. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2%,…

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2%, while the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.4%. All three set all-time highs.

Technology stocks helped lead the way after OpenAI announced partnerships with South Korean companies for its Stargate artificial-intelligence infrastructure project.

Fair Isaac surged to its best day in nearly three years after unveiling a program where customers can access FICO credit scores and bypass big credit bureaus.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 4.15 points, or 0.1%, to 6,715.35.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 78.62 points, or 0.2%, to 46,519.72.

The Nasdaq composite rose 88.89 points, or 0.4%, to 22,844.05.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 16.14 points, or 0.7%, to 2,458.49.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 71.65 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is up 272.43 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 359.98 points, or 1.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 24.17 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 833.72 points, or 14.2%.

The Dow is up 3,975.50 points, or 9.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,533.26 points, or 18.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 228.33 points, or 10.2%.

