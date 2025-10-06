How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 10/6/2025

Wall Street rose to more records as excitement around artificial intelligence keeps driving the market. The S&P 500 added 0.4%…

Wall Street rose to more records as excitement around artificial intelligence keeps driving the market.

The S&P 500 added 0.4% to its latest record in mixed trading on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%, while the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.7%.

Advanced Micro Devices led the market after announcing a deal where OpenAI will use its chips to power AI infrastructure.

The U.S. stock market is continuing to look past the federal government’s shutdown, but politics are playing a bigger role in markets overseas. Japanese stocks jumped, and French stocks slumped following their latest political shake-ups.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 24.49 points, or 0.4%, to 6,740.28.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 63.31 points, or 0.1%, to 46,694.97.

The Nasdaq composite rose 161.16 points, or 0.7%, to 22,941.67.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 10.18 points, or 0.4%, to 2,486.35.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 858.65 points, or 14.6%.

The Dow is up 4,150.75 points, or 9.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,630.87 points, or 18.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 256.20 points, or 11.5%.

