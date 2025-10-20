How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 10/20/2025

U.S. stocks rallied to the cusp of their records. The S&P 500 climbed 1.1% Monday and pulled within 0.3% of…

The S&P 500 climbed 1.1% Monday and pulled within 0.3% of its all-time high set earlier this month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 515 points, and the Nasdaq composite gained 1.4%.

Apple helped lead the way amid optimism about demand for its latest iPhone design. Amazon’s stock held up despite a widespread outage for its cloud computing service that disrupted the internet around the world. This week will feature a raft of big names reporting their latest quarterly results, including Coca-Cola, Tesla and Procter & Gamble.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 71.12 points, or 1.1%, to 6,735.13.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 515.97 points, or 1.1%, to 46,706.58.

The Nasdaq composite rose 310.57 points, or 1.4%, to 22,990.54.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 47.73 points, or 1.9%, to 2,499.91.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 853.50 points, or 14.5%.

The Dow is up 4,162.36 points, or 9.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,679.75 points, or 19.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 269.75 points, or 12.1%.

