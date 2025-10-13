How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 10/13/2025

U.S. stocks rallied and recovered more than half of their sell-off from Friday. The S&P 500 jumped 1.6% Monday for…

The S&P 500 jumped 1.6% Monday for its best day since May. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 587 points, and the Nasdaq composite leaped 2.2%.

The indexes rose after President Donald Trump softened his criticism of China, just a couple days after he shocked the market by threatening much higher tariffs on the world’s second-largest economy. Continued excitement about artificial-intelligence technology also helped drive the market, and Broadcom helped lead the way.

Bond trading was closed in the U.S. for a holiday.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 102.21 points, or 1.6%, to 6,654.72.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 587.98 points, or 1.3%, to 46,067.58.

The Nasdaq composite rose 490.18 points, or 2.2%, to 22,694.61.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 66.82 points, or 2.8%, to 2,461.42.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 773.09 points, or 13.1%.

The Dow is up 3,523.36 points, or 8.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,383.81 points, or 17.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 231.26 points, or 10.4%.

