How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 10/31/2025

Amazon carried the U.S. stock market to the finish of another winning week and month. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% and pulled closer to its all-time high set on Tuesday.

It closed out its third straight winning week and sixth straight winning month, its longest monthly winning streak since 2021. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.6%.

Amazon led the way after reporting a much bigger profit than analysts expected. That helped offset continued losses for Microsoft and Meta Platforms. Treasury yields eased in the bond market.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 17.86 points, or 0.3%, to 6,840.20.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40.75 points, or 0.1%, to 47,562.87.

The Nasdaq composite rose 143.81 points, or 0.6%, to 23,724.96.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 7.16 points, or 0.6%, to 2,479.38.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 48.51 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is up 355.75 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 520.09 points, or 2.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 34.09 points, or 1.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 958.57 points, or 16.3%.

The Dow is up 5,018.65 points, or 11.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,414.16 points, or 22.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 249.22 points, or 11.2%.

