How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 10/3/2025

Most U.S. stocks ticked higher, sending Wall Street to more records.

The S&P 500 inched up by less than 0.1% Friday to close out its seventh winning week in the last nine, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.5%. Both added to their all-time highs set the day before. The Nasdaq composite lost an early gain and slipped 0.3% from its own record.

Treasury yields ticked higher in the bond market following mixed reports on growth for U.S. services businesses, while crude oil prices rose to claw back some of their sharp losses from earlier in the week.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 0.44 points, or less than 0.1%, to 6,715.79.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 238.56 points, or 0.5%, to 46,758.28.

The Nasdaq composite fell 63.54 points, or 0.3%, to 22,780.51.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 17.69 points, or 0.7%, to 2,476.18.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 72.09 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is up 510.99 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 296.44 points, or 1.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 41.86 points, or 1.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 834.16 points, or 14.2%.

The Dow is up 4,214.06 points, or 9.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,469.71 points, or 18%.

The Russell 2000 is up 246.02 points, or 11%.

