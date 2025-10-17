How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 10/17/2025

Wall Street cruised to the finish of a winning week that began much bumpier. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% Friday.…

Wall Street cruised to the finish of a winning week that began much bumpier.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.5%.

The gains capped the S&P 500’s best week since August, but it was a roller-coaster ride. Indexes careened through jarring swings as worries built about the financial health of small and midsized banks, as well as the souring U.S.-China trade relationship. Bank stocks steadied themselves on Friday, while President Donald Trump eased some of the trade concerns after saying very high tariffs on China are not sustainable.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 34.94 points, or 0.5%, to 6,664.01.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 238.37 points, or 0.5%, to 46,190.61.

The Nasdaq composite rose 117.44 points, or 0.5%, to 22,679.97.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 14.84 points, or 0.6%, to 2,452.17.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 111.50 points, or 1.7%.

The Dow is up 711.01 points, or 1.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 475.54 points, or 2.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 57.58 points, or 2.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 782.38 points, or 13.3%.

The Dow is up 3,646.39 points, or 8.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,369.18 points, or 17.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 222.01 points, or 10%.

