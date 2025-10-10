How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 10/10/2025

A monthslong calm on Wall Street shattered, and U.S. stocks tumbled after President Donald Trump threatened to crank tariffs higher…

The S&P 500 sank 2.7% Friday in its worst day since April. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.9%, and the Nasdaq composite lost 3.6%.

Stocks had been on track for a slight gain in the morning, until Trump said he’s considering a massive increase of tariffs on Chinese imports. He’s upset at restrictions China has placed on exports of its rare earths. Stocks may have been primed for a drop after surging to records recently in a nearly relentless rally.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 182.60 points, or 2.7%, to 6,552.51.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 878.82 points, or 1.9%, to 45,479.60.

The Nasdaq composite fell 820.20 points, or 3.6%, to 22,204.43.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 74.25 points, or 3%, to 2,394.59.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 163.28 points, or 2.4%.

The Dow is down 1,278.68 points, or 2.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 576.08 points, or 2.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 81.58 points, or 3.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 670.88 points, or 11.4%.

The Dow is up 2,935.38 points, or 6.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,893.64 points, or 15%.

The Russell 2000 is up 164.44 points, or 7.4%.

