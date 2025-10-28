Horizon Technology Finance: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (HRZN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of…

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (HRZN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $30.7 million.

The Farmington, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 31 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $26.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HRZN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HRZN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.