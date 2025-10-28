Hope Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $30.8…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $30.8 million.

The Los Angeles-based bank said it had earnings of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $260.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $142 million, topping Street forecasts.

