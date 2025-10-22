HomeTrust Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTB) on Wednesday reported net income of $16.5 million…

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTB) on Wednesday reported net income of $16.5 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Asheville, North Carolina, said it had earnings of 95 cents per share.

The holding company for HomeTrust Bank posted revenue of $74.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $54.1 million, which topped Street forecasts.

