Home BancShares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Home BancShares Inc. (HOMB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $123.6 million.

The bank, based in Conway, Arkansas, said it had earnings of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 61 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $375 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $277.7 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $270.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOMB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOMB

