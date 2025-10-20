Home Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $12.4 million.…

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $12.4 million.

The bank, based in Lafayette, Louisiana, said it had earnings of $1.59 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $53 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $37.8 million, also topping Street forecasts.

