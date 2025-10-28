HNI: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — HNI Corp. (HNI) on Tuesday reported profit of $41.2 million in its…

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — HNI Corp. (HNI) on Tuesday reported profit of $41.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Muscatine, Iowa-based company said it had net income of 88 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring costs, came to $1.10 per share.

The maker of office furniture and fireplaces posted revenue of $683.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HNI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HNI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.