Hingham Savings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) on Friday reported net income of $17.3 million in its third quarter.

The Hingham, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of $7.85 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.86 per share.

The community bank posted revenue of $64.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $30.9 million, which topped Street forecasts.

