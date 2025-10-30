Hilton Grand Vacations: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $25 million.

The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 60 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.3 billion in the period.

