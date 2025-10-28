Highwoods Properties: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Raleigh, North Carolina, said it had funds from operations of $94.8 million, or 86 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 86 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $12.9 million, or 12 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Raleigh, North Carolina, posted revenue of $201.8 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $203.4 million.

Highwoods Properties expects full-year funds from operations to be $3.41 to $3.45 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HIW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HIW

