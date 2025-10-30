HF Sinclair: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $403 million. On…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $403 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $2.15. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.44 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.94 per share.

The independent energy company posted revenue of $7.25 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.02 billion.

