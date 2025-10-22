Hexcel: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hexcel Corp. (HXL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $20.6 million. The…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hexcel Corp. (HXL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $20.6 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 37 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The maker of lightweight composite materials posted revenue of $456.2 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $449.2 million.

Hexcel expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.70 to $1.80 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.88 billion.

