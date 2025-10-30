Hershey: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — Hershey Co. (HSY) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $276.3 million. On…

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — Hershey Co. (HSY) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $276.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hershey, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.36. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.30 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The chocolate bar and candy maker posted revenue of $3.18 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.13 billion.

Hershey expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.90 to $6 per share.

