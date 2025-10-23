Heritage Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $19.2 million.…



The Olympia, Washington-based company said it had net income of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 56 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $87.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $65.7 million, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $65.1 million.

