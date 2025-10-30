Hercules Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) on Thursday reported profit of $119.7…

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) on Thursday reported profit of $119.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had net income of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 47 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $138.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HTGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HTGC

