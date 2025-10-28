Herc Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) on Tuesday reported earnings of $30…

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) on Tuesday reported earnings of $30 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bonita Springs, Florida-based company said it had profit of 90 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.22 per share.

The equipment rental supplier posted revenue of $1.3 billion in the period.

