Helen of Troy: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Helen of Troy Ltd. (HELE) on Thursday reported a loss of $308.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of $13.44. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, were 59 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The personal and household products company posted revenue of $431.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $418.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in November, Helen of Troy expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.55 to $1.80.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $491 million to $512 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Helen of Troy expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.75 to $4.25 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.78 billion.

