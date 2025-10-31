Live Radio
Heartland Express: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 31, 2025

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (AP) — NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (AP) — Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD) on Friday reported a loss of $8.3 million in its third quarter.

The North Liberty, Iowa-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share.

The trucking and logistics company posted revenue of $196.5 million in the period.

