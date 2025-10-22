Healthcare Services: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $43 million…

BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $43 million in its third quarter.

The Bensalem, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 23 cents per share.

The provider of housekeeping, laundry and dietary services to health care facilities posted revenue of $464.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HCSG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HCSG

