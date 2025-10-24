HCA: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $1.64 billion.…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $1.64 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $6.96.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.65 per share.

The hospital operator posted revenue of $19.16 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.5 billion.

HCA expects full-year earnings to be $27 to $28 per share, with revenue in the range of $75 billion to $76.5 billion.

