Hawkins: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $22.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Roseville, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.08.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The chemical maker posted revenue of $280.4 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $286.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HWKN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HWKN

