Hasbro: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Hasbro Inc. (HAS) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $233.2 million.

The Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of $1.64 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.68 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The toy maker posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.35 billion.

