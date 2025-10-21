Hanmi Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hanmi Financial Corp. (HAFC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $22.1 million.…

The Los Angeles-based bank said it had earnings of 73 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $115.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $71 million, also topping Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HAFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HAFC

