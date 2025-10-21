Halliburton: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Halliburton Co. (HAL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $18 million. The Houston-based company…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Halliburton Co. (HAL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $18 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and pretax expenses, were 58 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators posted revenue of $5.6 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.39 billion.

