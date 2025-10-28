H20: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — H2O America (HTO) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — H2O America (HTO) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $45.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $1.27.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The parent of San Jose Water Co. posted revenue of $240.6 million in the period.

H20 expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.95 to $3 per share.

