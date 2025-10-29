Guardant Health: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Guardant Health Inc. (GH) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Guardant Health Inc. (GH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $92.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of 74 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 48 cents per share.

The provider of oncology testing services posted revenue of $265.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $234.6 million.

Guardant Health expects full-year revenue in the range of $965 million to $970 million.

_____

